//PCOM South GA Adds One-Year Graduate Program Track

Release:

In an effort to increase students’ preparation for medical school, PCOM South Georgia has added a one-year track to the Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences program.

Students interested in the accelerated Preclinical Sciences track must first complete the foundational coursework and have a 3.0 GPA by the end of their first year. Rather than completing a second year of studies, students then complete two summer courses that will finalize the degree. These include medical pathology and medical pharmacology.

“This new track gives our students an opportunity to more quickly prepare for professional school,” said Edward Shaw, PhD, program director of Biomedical Sciences. “Our graduate program is specifically designed to introduce graduate students into the rigors of professional school by allowing them to take some of their courses with the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine students.”

The Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences program accepted its inaugural class in 2020. Second-year track options include medical simulation, research, general studies as well as forensic science and public health leadership programs associated with the main campus in Philadelphia.

