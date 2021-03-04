//Valdosta announces annual People’s Choice Photo Contest

Share with friends











Release:

13th Annual People’s Choice Photo Contest Announced

The City of Valdosta is proud to partner again with the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts for the 13th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest. The local tradition invites people to capture the beauty of Valdosta on camera.

This year’s photo contest sponsors are Coleman Talley and Valdosta Main Street.

The contest categories are:

Arts & Architecture : Public Art/Sculptures, Urban Design, Cityscapes, & Landmarks.

: Public Art/Sculptures, Urban Design, Cityscapes, & Landmarks. Daily Life : Working/Learning from home, new hobbies, or projects. Capturing your experience during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

: Working/Learning from home, new hobbies, or projects. Capturing your experience during the Coronavirus Pandemic. People’s Choice Adult : Don’t have a photo that fits those categories? We love seeing each and every beautiful photo captured in our community.

: Don’t have a photo that fits those categories? We love seeing each and every beautiful photo captured in our community. People’s Choice Youth: The public will vote on the Youth Best in Show

Photos entered into the photo contest will be printed on canvas wrap and hung in the Art Center Tillman Gallery. A $12 fee for one photo or a $20 fee for two photos will be applied to have your photo printed on the canvas.

Interested individuals are welcome to submit up to two entries; however, all photographs must be taken within the Lowndes County limits. Entries must be electronically submitted to ajohnson@valdostacity.com by May 14, 2021, where they will be displayed in the Center’s Tillman Gallery beginning June 14.

A reception will be held at the Turner Center on June 14 to kick off the people’s choice voting, which will run through July 14. For four weeks, the public can view and vote for their favorite photo entries.

Overall winners and honorable mentions for the adult photos and the overall Best of Show award for Youth will be announced at a reception at the arts center on Monday, July 19, from 5- 7 p.m. A $200 cash prize will be awarded for first place winners in each category. Three honorable mentions will also be selected, one for each category. The youth first place winner will receive a $100 cash award. A youth honorable mention will also be recognized.

All photographs will remain on display in the Tillman Gallery through Wednesday, July 28. Winning photos will also become part of a traveling display that can be viewed from August until December in various city locations. All other photos will be returned to the photographer following the contest.

No professional skills or special equipment is required to enter.

For more information, call the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts at 229-247-2787 or the city’s Public Information Office at 229-259-3548.

Complete application online

More Information can be found here – http://www.valdostacity.com/valdosta-peoples-choice-photo-contest.