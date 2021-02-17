//VECA recognizes students and staff with Good Neighbor award

Share with friends











Release:

VECA – Good Neighbor Award Winners

Each month the Good Neighbor Award recognizes students who are a ‘Good Neighbor’ by lending a helping hand, offering encouragement, sharing a smile and making a positive impact on those around them. On January 26, 2021, Travis Pate – State Farm recognized students and staff for being a “Good Neighbor” for the months of November, December, and January.

Award winners were honored with a reward party in the cafeteria where they all received a Good Neighbor T-shirt and certificate, all courtesy of Travis Pate – State Farm. Congratulations to all winners!

January Winners

6th grade: Henry Miller – Henry always has a positive attitude and is always kind, respectful, responsible, and prepared. He exceeds VECA KRRP expectations each and every day. 7th grade: Jamira Bell – Jamira is always willing to help her teachers whether it is charging or passing out iPads or running errands outside the classroom. She is consistently very kind and respectful to her classmates and teachers.8th grade: Camren Berrien – Camren is always kind to peers and teachers. 9th grade: Victoria Cunningham – Victoria is always kind and helpful to peers and teachers. 10th grade: Tyler Carmichael – Tyler is always kind to peers and teachers. 11th grade: Blake Suttles – Blake encourages students and teachers daily with his positive attitude and smile. 12th grade: Andria Mason – Andria is always kind and compassionate to her peers and teachers. Faculty winner: Mrs. Patrice Covington – Mrs. Covington has a positive attitude and pitches in whenever or wherever she is needed.

December Winners

6th grade: Hannah Robinson – Hannah always has a positive attitude and is always kind, respectful, responsible, and prepared. She exceeds VECA KRRP expectations each and every day. 7th grade: Andrea Alonso – Andrea is always willing to help her teachers whether it is charging or passing out iPads or running errands outside the classroom. She is consistently very kind and respectful to her classmates and teachers. 8th grade: Kayla Grant – Kayla diligently takes care of her class’s iPad distribution and charging. 9th grade: Malachi Evans – Malachi diligently takes care of his class’s iPad distribution and charging. 10th grade: Jeremmy Rodriguez – Jeremmy is willing to offer a warm welcome whenever he enters a teacher’s room. He is polite and kind to those around him. 11th grade: Alexis Johnson – Alexis is willing to assist her peers and teachers with any given task. She does a great job with ensuring her classroom areas are cleaned and sanitized. 12th grade, Shamya Pete – Shamya is a responsible, model virtual student. She willingly informs her teachers of any absence or errors with technology. Faculty winner, Mr. Kyle Elder – Mr. Elder carries out his morning duty in every season without complaining. He also has taken the lead in helping with PBIS Rewards.

November Winners

6th grade: Miracle Strickland – Miracle is always kind, respectful, responsible, and prepared! She exemplifies VECA’s behavior expectations every day. 7th grade: Yazmin Martinez – Yazmin always has a positive attitude and meets expectations daily in all of her classes. She sets a great example for her peers. 8th grade: Alondra Roblero Hernandez – Alondra has been a positive influencer in her class and a leader. She guides her classmates to being kind with each other. 9th grade: Janiah Lopez – Janiah exceeds VECA’s expectations daily and is kind towards her peers and teachers daily. 10th grade: Shamon Goethe – Shamon is always kind and respectful to teachers and his peers. 11th grade: Robert Russell – Robert has been this year’s go-to for helping the 11th Graders with their video productions and media projects. 12th grade: Amera Sherman – Amera offers a bright smile, daily, underneath her mask. When she understands concepts, does not mind sharing her knowledge with her classmates. Faculty winner: Mr. Rolando Canelon – Mr. Canelon has gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Thank you and congratulations to each of you for your commitment to our school.