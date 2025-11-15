//Georgia Fast Food Among Cheapest in the U.S.

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study reveals that Georgia fast food is among the cheapest states in the United States.

Release:

A new 2025 nationwide study reveals that Georgia is one of the most affordable states in America for takeout, with several major chains pricing far below the national average.

Researchers at NetCredit analyzed menu prices from McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, KFC, Burger King, Subway, Popeyes, and Taco Bell across all 50 states and 260 large U.S. cities.

Georgia ranks as the 2nd cheapest state overall, with fast-food prices averaging 9.87% below the national average.

Georgia also stands out for having three cities in the top 10 cheapest in the U.S. — more than any other state.

Here’s a preview of the city and state rankings:

Least expensive cities for takeout:

Macon: –13.43% , the 2nd cheapest city in the nation

, the Columbus: –10.99% , 6th cheapest

, Augusta: –10.92%, 7th cheapest

Georgia’s chain-by-chain affordability:

McDonald’s: 8th cheapest in the nation ( –10.56% )

( ) Burger King: 3rd cheapest ( –16.24% )

( ) Subway: 2nd cheapest ( –15.16% )

( ) Taco Bell: 2nd cheapest ( –11.10% )

( ) Popeyes: 8th cheapest ( –8.89% )

( ) KFC: 12th cheapest (–5.96%)

Across the board, the data shows that Georgians pay significantly less than the national average for nearly every major fast-food chain — a standout trend during a period when many states have seen steep increases.

You can explore Georgia’s full city rankings and an interactive chain-by-chain comparison in the interactive table here: https://www.netcredit.com/blog/average-cost-of-takeout-food/