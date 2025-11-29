//ATL ranked as top travel destination this holiday season

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study by Extreme Terrain finds that Atlanta is the top travel destination this holiday season.

It looks like holiday air travel is taking a backseat this year, and most Americans are hitting the road instead, and Atlanta is their top destination. According to a new study by Extreme Terrain, nearly 3 in 4 Americans say they’ll be driving this holiday season, and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Alpharetta are the top metro areas they’re planning to travel to.

Extreme Terrain surveyed 1,000 Americans and analyzed nationwide search trends to explore how rising costs, travel stress, and changing preferences are shaping travel this holiday season. The findings reveal the how, when, where, and why Americans plan to travel for the holidays.

Some Key Takeaways:

More than half of Americans plan to drive for Christmas (52%), followed by Thanksgiving (44%) and New Year’s (16%).

The holiday travel days with the least traffic : Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving), Dec. 18 (Christmas), and Dec. 28 (New Year’s).

with the : Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving), Dec. 18 (Christmas), and Dec. 28 (New Year’s). The holiday travel days with the most traffic : Wednesday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving), Tuesday, Dec. 23 (Christmas), and Friday, Dec. 26 (New Year’s).

with the : Wednesday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving), Tuesday, Dec. 23 (Christmas), and Friday, Dec. 26 (New Year’s). New Year’s is the most stressful holiday for travel , with 72% saying it causes them stress , beating out Thanksgiving (71%) and Christmas (69%).

is the holiday for , with saying it them , beating out Thanksgiving (71%) and Christmas (69%). Toyota is the #1 choice for Americans driving for holiday travel .

is the for Americans for . 65% of Americans say cost is the top factor influencing their family holiday travel plans.

With 72% of Americans finding holiday travel stressful, your Georgia readers may appreciate these new insights as they plan their own road trips and holiday getaways — especially given how popular the area is for upcoming travel.