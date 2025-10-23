//Georgia ranks among states with least family-owned businesses
In Other NewsOctober 23, 2025

Georgia ranks among states with least family-owned businesses

IN OTHER NEWS – New data reveals that Georgia is ranked among states with the least family-owned businesses in the country.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, family businesses generate over half of the country’s GDP and employ between 26.70% and 46.74% of a state’s workforce.

Recognizing the economic importance of family-owned firms, OnDeck analyzed the latest available Census Bureau data (2022) to find out which states and metros have the most and least family businesses: https://www.ondeck.com/resources/states-metros-family-owned

Georgia ranks among the states with the lowest concentration of family firms, where 22.44% of all businesses are family-owned:

Most Family Businesses Least Family Businesses
RankState% of Family-Owned Businesses 2022Change in Rank (from 2021)RankState% of Family-Owned Businesses 2022Change in Rank (from 2021)
1Idaho39.77%1 UP1New York20.05%
2South Dakota35.82%1 UP2Massachusetts20.10%
3Wyoming34.55%3New Jersey21.60%
4New Mexico33.43%4Rhode Island22.18%25 DOWN
5Washington33.07%1 UP5Georgia22.44%
6Nebraska32.96%5 UP6Maryland22.85%1 DOWN
7Montana32.57%5 UP7Illinois23.03%1 UP
8Alaska32.47%7 UP8Connecticut23.16%4 UP
9Arkansas31.82%2 DOWN9South Carolina23.63%2 DOWN
10Arizona31.79%4 UP10Michigan23.67%1 UP

The wider study also revealed how employment and wages at family-owned businesses compare nationwide.

