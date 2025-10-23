//Georgia ranks among states with least family-owned businesses

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – New data reveals that Georgia is ranked among states with the least family-owned businesses in the country.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, family businesses generate over half of the country’s GDP and employ between 26.70% and 46.74% of a state’s workforce.

Recognizing the economic importance of family-owned firms, OnDeck analyzed the latest available Census Bureau data (2022) to find out which states and metros have the most and least family businesses: https://www.ondeck.com/resources/states-metros-family-owned

Georgia ranks among the states with the lowest concentration of family firms, where 22.44% of all businesses are family-owned:

Most Family Businesses Least Family Businesses Rank State % of Family-Owned Businesses 2022 Change in Rank (from 2021) Rank State % of Family-Owned Businesses 2022 Change in Rank (from 2021) 1 Idaho 39.77% 1 UP 1 New York 20.05% – 2 South Dakota 35.82% 1 UP 2 Massachusetts 20.10% – 3 Wyoming 34.55% – 3 New Jersey 21.60% – 4 New Mexico 33.43% – 4 Rhode Island 22.18% 25 DOWN 5 Washington 33.07% 1 UP 5 Georgia 22.44% – 6 Nebraska 32.96% 5 UP 6 Maryland 22.85% 1 DOWN 7 Montana 32.57% 5 UP 7 Illinois 23.03% 1 UP 8 Alaska 32.47% 7 UP 8 Connecticut 23.16% 4 UP 9 Arkansas 31.82% 2 DOWN 9 South Carolina 23.63% 2 DOWN 10 Arizona 31.79% 4 UP 10 Michigan 23.67% 1 UP

The wider study also revealed how employment and wages at family-owned businesses compare nationwide.