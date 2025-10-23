//Georgia ranks among states with least family-owned businesses

IN OTHER NEWS – New data reveals that Georgia is ranked among states with the least family-owned businesses in the country.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, family businesses generate over half of the country’s GDP and employ between 26.70% and 46.74% of a state’s workforce.
Recognizing the economic importance of family-owned firms, OnDeck analyzed the latest available Census Bureau data (2022) to find out which states and metros have the most and least family businesses: https://www.ondeck.com/resources/states-metros-family-owned
Georgia ranks among the states with the lowest concentration of family firms, where 22.44% of all businesses are family-owned:
|Most Family Businesses
|Least Family Businesses
|Rank
|State
|% of Family-Owned Businesses 2022
|Change in Rank (from 2021)
|Rank
|State
|% of Family-Owned Businesses 2022
|Change in Rank (from 2021)
|1
|Idaho
|39.77%
|1 UP
|1
|New York
|20.05%
|–
|2
|South Dakota
|35.82%
|1 UP
|2
|Massachusetts
|20.10%
|–
|3
|Wyoming
|34.55%
|–
|3
|New Jersey
|21.60%
|–
|4
|New Mexico
|33.43%
|–
|4
|Rhode Island
|22.18%
|25 DOWN
|5
|Washington
|33.07%
|1 UP
|5
|Georgia
|22.44%
|–
|6
|Nebraska
|32.96%
|5 UP
|6
|Maryland
|22.85%
|1 DOWN
|7
|Montana
|32.57%
|5 UP
|7
|Illinois
|23.03%
|1 UP
|8
|Alaska
|32.47%
|7 UP
|8
|Connecticut
|23.16%
|4 UP
|9
|Arkansas
|31.82%
|2 DOWN
|9
|South Carolina
|23.63%
|2 DOWN
|10
|Arizona
|31.79%
|4 UP
|10
|Michigan
|23.67%
|1 UP
The wider study also revealed how employment and wages at family-owned businesses compare nationwide.