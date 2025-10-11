//ATL ranks as 12th coziest city in U.S.

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study analyzing over 100 cities recently ranked Atlanta as the 12th coziest city in the United States.
As temperatures drop, people across the U.S. are looking for places that bring comfort, charm, and community. A new study from PrivacyJournal has analyzed 100+ U.S. cities to uncover which ones rank as the coziest cities in America.
The ranking looks at everything from walkable neighborhoods and cozy Airbnbs to the number of coffee shops, tea houses, bakeries, libraries, independent bookstores, and creative activities like pottery studios and cooking classes.
Key Findings:
- Jersey City, NJ ranks as the #1 coziest city in the U.S., thanks to its abundance of community “comfort spots” like coffee shops and bookstores.
- Florida cities stand out: Miami (#2), Orlando (#3), and Tampa (#13) all made the top list, driven by strong performances in “Home & Hearth” and creative cozy activities.
- Atlanta, GA ranks as the 12th coziest city in the U.S. It scored 4th for creative cozy activities, 8th for home coziness, 23rd for comfort spots like coffee shops and bookstores, and 26th for nature access and walkability.
- Creative communities shine: Miami, Orlando, and Honolulu scored highest in hands-on cozy activities, from pottery to cooking classes.
- Cozy coastal hubs: New York City, Boston, Portland, Seattle, and San Francisco all ranked in the top 11.
- Surprising winners: St. Louis, Missouri, came in at #4 overall and ranked #1 in walkability and nature access.