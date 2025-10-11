//ATL ranks as 12th coziest city in U.S.

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study analyzing over 100 cities recently ranked Atlanta as the 12th coziest city in the United States.

As temperatures drop, people across the U.S. are looking for places that bring comfort, charm, and community. A new study from PrivacyJournal has analyzed 100+ U.S. cities to uncover which ones rank as the coziest cities in America.

The ranking looks at everything from walkable neighborhoods and cozy Airbnbs to the number of coffee shops, tea houses, bakeries, libraries, independent bookstores, and creative activities like pottery studios and cooking classes.

Key Findings: