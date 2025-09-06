//New study finds Georgia unemployment is improving

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study from WalletHub finds that unemployment claims in Georgia are 9.99% lower than the previous week.

The unemployment situation in Georgia is improving, with last week’s claims 9.99% lower than in the previous week and 19.85% lower than last year, according to WalletHub’s updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims Are Increasing the Most.

Unemployment Situation in Georgia (1=Worst; 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank for Georgia: 43 rd



To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-claims/72730