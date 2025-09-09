//Georgia ranks among fastest states in nation to retire in

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study finds that Georgia ranks among one of the fastest states in the nation to retire in.

For many Americans, retirement is slipping out of reach. But according to a new study from retirement expert John Stevenson, Georgia stands out as one of the fastest states in the nation to retire in.

The analysis finds that Georgia residents, on average, need $813,559 to retire comfortably. Thanks to competitive wages ($64,210/year) and relatively low annual expenses ($34,180), it takes just 27 working years for the average Georgian to hit that retirement goal.

By comparison, most states require far more years of work, making Georgia a national leader for retirement readiness.

Other key findings from the study include:

Nearly two-thirds of Americans (63%) say high cost of living is preventing them from saving for retirement .

say . 14% have withdrawn from their retirement savings in the past year just to cover daily expenses.

have just to cover daily expenses. 20% of baby boomers report having no retirement savings at all.

You can view the full study here: https://johnstevenson.com/how-many-years-will-it-take-to-retire-in-your-state/