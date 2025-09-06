//ATL ranks in top 10 best places to retire, retirement expectations revealed

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new survey reveals retirement expectations while Atlanta ranks in the top 10 best places to retire in 2025.

Release:

With 50% of people thinking it’s not realistic for the average American to expect to retire comfortably, the personal-finance company WalletHub released its report on 2025’s Best & Worst Places to Retire, as well as its 2025 Retirement Savings Survey.

To help Americans plan for a comfortable retirement without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 45 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities. The data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure.

Best Cities to Retire Worst Cities to Retire 1. Orlando, FL 173. Bridgeport, CT 2. Scottsdale, AZ 174. Salem, OR 3. Minneapolis, MN 175. Pearl City, HI 4. Miami, FL 176. Fontana, CA 5. Tampa, FL 177. Fresno, CA 6. Atlanta, GA 178. Newark, NJ 7. Fort Lauderdale, FL 179. Bakersfield, CA 8. Cincinnati, OH 180. Rancho Cucamonga, CA 9. Madison, WI 181. Stockton, CA 10. Casper, WY 182. San Bernardino, CA

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-places-to-retire/6165

Retirement Savings Survey

Retirement doubt. 50% of people don't think it's realistic for the average American to expect to retire comfortably.



Americans worry about retirement. Nearly 2 in 5 people feel anxious when thinking about retirement.



Many people lack a plan. More than 1 in 4 Americans don't have a retirement plan.



Many people may never retire. 43% of people say they expect to work until they die.



Debt takes precedence. Most Americans (53%) think paying off debt is more important than making retirement contributions.



Most Americans (53%) think paying off debt is more important than making retirement contributions. Dependency risk. More than 1 in 4 Americans are counting on family members to support them financially when they retire.

For the full survey, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/blog/retirement-savings-survey/133047/