//Georgia ranks worst in nation for air quality

IN OTHER NEWS – A recent study finds that Georgia’s air quality is like smoking 147 cigarettes a year for every resident.

Release:

A new study reveals that Georgia ranks worst in the nation for air quality, with the impact equivalent to smoking 147 cigarettes per year for every resident, simply from breathing.

Researchers at HouseFresh measured the average PM2.5 concentration (fine particle pollution that can be inhaled into the lungs) across all 50 states and converted the results into their cigarette equivalent.

You can view the full study here: https://housefresh.com/the-worst-u-s-states-for-air-quality/

Here’s how Georgia compares to the rest of the U.S.: