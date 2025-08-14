//Georgia ranks in top 20 among most BBQ obsessed states
IN OTHER NEWS – A new study recently ranked Georgia in the top 20 among the most BBQ obsessed states in the U.S. 

When it comes to BBQ, Georgia is no stranger to the spotlight. Whether you’re grabbing brisket at a legendary BBQ joint or firing up your own smoker, BBQ runs deep in the state.

A new study ranked all 50 states by how often residents search for BBQ and BBQ-related terms on Google, and Georgia ranked 14th among states that search for BBQ the most.

You can see the full rankings here: https://blog.realgreen.com/summer-bbq-trends/

