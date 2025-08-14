//Georgia ranks in top 20 among most BBQ obsessed states

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study recently ranked Georgia in the top 20 among the most BBQ obsessed states in the U.S.

Release:

When it comes to BBQ, Georgia is no stranger to the spotlight. Whether you’re grabbing brisket at a legendary BBQ joint or firing up your own smoker, BBQ runs deep in the state.

A new study ranked all 50 states by how often residents search for BBQ and BBQ-related terms on Google, and Georgia ranked 14th among states that search for BBQ the most.

You can see the full rankings here: https://blog.realgreen.com/summer-bbq-trends/