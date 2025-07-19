//Report finds Georgia ranks in top 10 Worst State for Sports Lovers

IN OTHER NEWS – A new report recently ranked Georgia as the 9th Worst State for Sports Lovers in the United States.
Release:
The non-profit organization SmileHub released new reports on the Best Charities for Sports & Recreation and the Best States for Sports Lovers in 2025.
To highlight the most sports-loving states, SmileHub compared each of the 50 states based on 20 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of sports charities per capita to the number of professional team championship wins to revenue from sports betting per capita.
Support for Sports in Georgia (1=Best, 25=Avg.):
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- 15th –Number of Professional Teams
- 26th – Sports & Recreation Charities per Capita
- 26th – Sports-Related Degrees Awarded per Capita
- 49th – Sports-Related Jobs per Capita
- 16th – Sports Clubs per Capita
- 23rd – Sporting Goods Stores per Capita
- 28th – Sports Scholarships per Capita
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://smilehub.org/blog/best-states-for-sports-lovers/139