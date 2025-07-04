//New study ranks Georgia as 10th lowest for child care costs by state

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study finds that Georgia residents spend the 10th lowest percentage of income on child care.

Release:

With both parents working in more than two-thirds of families with children, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on Child Care Costs by State to put a spotlight on the places where taking care of children puts the biggest strain on Americans’ finances.

To identify the states with the highest and lowest child care costs, WalletHub analyzed the prices of family-based and center-based child care and adjusted them by the median income.

Child Care Spending in Georgia (1=Most Expensive; 25=Avg.):

Cost of Early Child Care as a % of Median Annual Married-Couple Family Income: 6.77%

6.77% Cost of Day Care as a % of Median Annual Married-Couple Family Income: 8.72%

8.72% Cost of Early Child Care as a % of Median Annual Single-Parent Family Income: 21.80%

21.80% Cost of Day Care as a % of Median Annual Single-Parent Family Income: 28.10%

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/child-care-costs-by-state/151929