//Georgia ranks 5th place for small business, 26th for loan approval

Georgia just ranked among the top states for small business success in 2025. But, there’s a catch. Clarify Capital’s exclusive study reveals that Georgia now ranks #5 overall in the nation for small business climate, driven by high entrepreneurial momentum and big funding checks for those who get approved.
But while startups are booming, the funding picture tells a more complicated story.
Key Findings:
- Georgia ranks #5 overall for small business climate in 2025, based on growth, volume, and policy support
- #7 in new business applications per capita, showing a steady pipeline of entrepreneurs
- #7 in small business density, signaling a thriving independent business community
- But: Georgia ranks #26 in SBA loan approvals per capita, meaning fewer entrepreneurs are getting funded compared to other states
- And Georgia is #4 in average SBA loan size, suggesting those who do get loans are securing larger-than-average checks, while others may be left out entirely