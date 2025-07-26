//Georgia ranks 5th place for small business, 26th for loan approval

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – Georgia recently ranked fifth place for small business but ranked 26th place for loan approval.

Georgia just ranked among the top states for small business success in 2025. But, there’s a catch. Clarify Capital’s exclusive study reveals that Georgia now ranks #5 overall in the nation for small business climate, driven by high entrepreneurial momentum and big funding checks for those who get approved.

But while startups are booming, the funding picture tells a more complicated story.

Key Findings: