//Study reveals Georgia colleges than invest in students

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study finds the top-spending Georgia colleges that invest significantly more in students than the national median.

A new analysis by Studocu ranks over 1,000 U.S. colleges by how much they invest in academic and student support services using the latest data available from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).

Some key findings:

The top-spending schools in Georgia invest significantly more than the national median — which is $2,933 for academic support and $4,828 for student services.

Higher per-student spending correlates with better graduation rates , especially among top-tier institutions. A 0.259 correlation between academic support spending and graduation rates A 0.23 correlation between student services spending and graduation rates

Spending by Colleges in Georgia

Highest Investors in Student Support Institution Location Academic Support per Student Student Services per Student Graduation Rate Emory University Atlanta $28,881.38 $16,231.00 92% Augusta University Augusta $13,302.90 $2,552.93 49% Agnes Scott College Decatur $10,450.89 $8,992.92 71% Mercer University Macon $6,941.13 $6,784.37 73% University of Georgia Athens $6,883.24 $1,930.00 87%

Lowest Investors in Student Support

Institution Location Academic Support per Student Student Services per Student Graduation Rate Emmanuel University Franklin Springs $430.05 $8,732.80 35% Toccoa Falls College Toccoa Falls $796.51 $4,401.18 46% Shorter University Rome $839.70 $5,769.06 37% Point University West Point $1,291.90 $6,020.07 40% Truett McConnell University Cleveland $1,360.98 $9,587.52 41%

Full report here: https://www.studocu.com/blog/en/which-us-colleges-support-their-students-the-most