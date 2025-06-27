//Study reveals Georgia colleges than invest in students
Study reveals Georgia colleges than invest in students

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study finds the top-spending Georgia colleges that invest significantly more in students than the national median.

A new analysis by Studocu ranks over 1,000 U.S. colleges by how much they invest in academic and student support services using the latest data available from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).

Some key findings:

  • The top-spending schools in Georgia invest significantly more than the national median — which is $2,933 for academic support and $4,828 for student services.
  • Others fall far below the national average, raising questions about the resources available to students.
  • Higher per-student spending correlates with better graduation rates, especially among top-tier institutions.
    • A 0.259 correlation between academic support spending and graduation rates
    • A 0.23 correlation between student services spending and graduation rates

 Spending by Colleges in Georgia

Highest Investors in Student Support

InstitutionLocationAcademic Support per StudentStudent Services per StudentGraduation Rate
Emory University Atlanta $28,881.38 $16,231.00 92%
Augusta University Augusta $13,302.90 $2,552.93 49%
Agnes Scott CollegeDecatur $10,450.89 $8,992.92 71%
Mercer UniversityMacon $6,941.13 $6,784.37 73%
University of GeorgiaAthens $6,883.24 $1,930.00 87%

Lowest Investors in Student Support

Institution LocationAcademic Support per StudentStudent Services per StudentGraduation Rate
Emmanuel UniversityFranklin Springs$430.05$8,732.8035%
Toccoa Falls CollegeToccoa Falls$796.51$4,401.1846%
Shorter UniversityRome$839.70$5,769.0637%
Point UniversityWest Point$1,291.90$6,020.0740%
Truett McConnell UniversityCleveland$1,360.98$9,587.5241%

Full report here: https://www.studocu.com/blog/en/which-us-colleges-support-their-students-the-most

