//Online dental trends driving anxiety in Georgia, new study finds

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study on dental trends recently ranked Georgia in the top 5 states for dental negativity.

Release:

From whitening hacks to DIY aligners, TikTok and Instagram have become the new dental clinics for Gen Z, but at what cost?

A new study from Risas Dental reveals that viral dental trends on social media are doing more harm than good, with misinformation driving anxiety, confusion, and unsafe practices across the U.S.

Over half of Gen Z (ages 18-24) now turn to social media for oral health advice and 30% admit to following and applying it regularly.

But while these quick-fix tips promise flawless smiles, they’re leaving lasting damage and triggering a rise in frustration, shame, and poor dental decisions.

Key findings include:

53% of 18–24-year-olds actively seek dental tips on social media vs. just 13% of those 65+

actively seek dental tips on social media vs. just 41% of Americans say social media makes them more self-conscious about their teeth, especially those aged 25 – 44

say social media makes them more self-conscious about their teeth, especially those aged 25 – 44 Women are more sceptical, with 69% avoiding social media dental advice, while 63% of men engage with it

In addition, social listening analysis of millions of online mentions revealed the states where people feel most negatively about their dental health online often citing bad advice, unaffordable care, or viral trends gone wrong.

Top 5 states with the most negative sentiment online about dental health:

Maryland (35.8%) Wyoming (35.7%) Louisiana (35.6%) Idaho (35.0%) Georgia (34.7%)

Dr. Elizabeth Walton, leading dentist at Risas Kids Dental in Phoenix, cautions: “Trending doesn’t mean trustworthy. Viral ‘miracle cures’ are often just tools for clicks. Proper dental care through brushing, flossing, and professional visits remains essential.”

You can access the in-depth report on how social media is shaping America’s dental habits here >> https://risasdental.com/how-social-media-is-influencing-dental-decisions/