//Over 60% of young GA workers turn to substances during growing job stress

More than 3 in 5 younger Georgia workers are turning to drugs and alcohol weekly to cope with job stress and workplace demands, with 1 in 3 saying it’s holding them back professionally.

That’s according to health experts SubstanceAbuseCounselor.Org’s latest study on workplace pressures, financial stress, and substance use. They surveyed 1,000 American workers to understand their feelings and behaviors around today’s workplace and substance use.

Some key takeaways:

Job stress and AI-related layoffs are driving 1 in 4 Gen Z’ers and 1 in 3 Millennials to increase their substance use.

Now more than ever, mental health support is a top priority for workers. 92% of Georgians feel employers need to do more. Your readers may appreciate this new research on workplace challenges and employees’ complex relationships with substances.