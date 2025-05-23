//GA homeowners flush items down pipes causing expensive repairs, study finds

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study finds that Georgia homeowners are causing plumbing problems and straining household budgets.

Release:

Nearly 2 in 3 Georgia homeowners are damaging their pipes by flushing items they shouldn’t, and with summer less than a month away, rising temperatures and increased water usage are about to make plumbing problems even worse.

That’s according to a new plumbing study by Guardian Service, which surveyed over 1,000 American homeowners to uncover how avoidable plumbing mistakes are straining household budgets, especially for younger generations, and ranked the states where plumbing problems are hitting hardest.

Some Key Findings:

1 in 10 homeowners are flushing leftover food down the drain, causing real damage.

are down the drain, causing real damage. 2 in 5 homeowners have had to pay for an emergency plumbing repair due to improper flushing.

have had to for an due to improper flushing. The average cost of emergency sewer repairs is $671 , with 1 in 12 spending over $2,000.

of is , with 1 in 12 spending over $2,000. 1 in 6 homeowner s are delaying plumbing repairs due to high costs , with Baby Boomers and Gen Z the most likely to do so.

s are repairs due to , with and the to do so. Nearly 1 in 10 homeowners say they can’t afford a $500 plumbing repair today.

say they a today. Nebraska, Missouri, and Indiana have the most plumbing issues in the U.S., based on search trends

View the full study & findings here.