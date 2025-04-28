//Survey ranks the coolest jobs in Georgia

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A survey recently ranked the coolest jobs in Georgia with a veterinarian at Georgia Aquarium ranking number one.

Survey of 3,002 respondents, asking them to name the coolest jobs in every state.

Game Designer at HiatRez Studios (Atlanta) + Epidemiologist at CDC Headquarters (Atlanta) also cited.

Infographic showing the coolest careers across the country.

From animators crafting iconic Pixar characters in California to marine biologists diving with sea turtles in Hawaii, America is full of dream jobs that seem plucked straight from a movie script. While many careers can be found coast to coast, each state offers up its own unique and envy-inducing roles—often rooted in local industries, natural wonders, or iconic brands.

To uncover which gigs people envy most, career.io, an all-in-one platform for career guidance and success, surveyed 3,002 respondents, asking them to name the coolest jobs in every state. The results paint a vivid picture of ambition, adventure, and some seriously cool roles.

The top 3 coolest careers in Georgia are:

#1 Veterinarian – Georgia Aquarium (Atlanta)

Veterinarians at Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta earn $100,000 to $157,000 caring for marine giants like whale sharks and belugas. You’d perform health checks, surgeries, and research in the Western Hemisphere’s largest aquarium. It’s a fusion of compassion, science, and oceanic awe. For those drawn to underwater life and advanced animal care, this role offers prestige, purpose, and a splash of daily wonder.

#2 Game Designer – Hi-Rez Studios (Atlanta)

Game designers at Hi-Rez Studios in Atlanta earn $70,000 to $110,000+ crafting virtual worlds for titles like SMITE and Paladins. You’d design characters, fine-tune gameplay, and shape experiences for millions of players worldwide. In a city growing as a tech hub, this role blends coding, creativity, and gaming culture. For joystick junkies with sharp minds and a flair for fun, it’s a dream job where imagination pays off.

#3 Epidemiologist – CDC Headquarters (Atlanta)

At the CDC in Atlanta, epidemiologists earn $88,000 to $136,000 while tracking disease outbreaks and shaping global health responses. You might analyze a flu trend one week and deploy to investigate Ebola the next. It’s intense, purposeful work inside one of the world’s top public health agencies. For scientists who love puzzles, pressure, and global impact, this role is a career-long adventure in saving lives.

Nationally, the the top 5 coolest careers in the U.S. are:

#1 Animator – Pixar Animation Studios (Emeryville, CA)

Bring beloved characters like Buzz Lightyear and Joy to life at Pixar’s Emeryville studio, earning $73,000 to $124,000. Pixar animators create scenes that become part of pop culture history while collaborating in a whimsical, high-energy workspace. For creative storytellers with a tech edge, it’s the ultimate blend of art and innovation.

#2 Paleontologist – Field Museum (Chicago, IL)

Paleontologists unearth fossils and curate exhibits at Chicago’s famed Field Museum, with salaries around $85,000. One week might put you on a dig; the next, prepping a T. rex skeleton for display. It’s a hands-on role steeped in science, storytelling, and Jurassic-sized excitement.

#3 Research Scientist – The Hershey Company (Hershey, PA)

Research scientists at Hershey invent the next Reese’s variation or perfect a new chocolate bar in its confectionery labs, earning between $90,000 and $110,000. It’s part chemistry, part creativity—and yes, their office really does smell like chocolate.

#4 Wildlife Biologist – Yellowstone National Park (Yellowstone, WY)

Tracking wolves, monitoring trout, and helping preserve the planet’s first national park while earning $70,000 to $90,000. It’s fieldwork with a backdrop of geysers and bison—science meets wonder in its purest form.

#5 Marine Biologist – NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center (Honolulu, HI)

Marine biologists dive into coral reefs and tag endangered species like monk seals while working in a tropical paradise. With salaries ranging from $65,000 to $100,000, it’s meaningful ocean conservation wrapped in an aloha spirit.

Infographic showing the 10 coolest careers in America

“These roles aren’t just jobs—they’re the kind of careers that spark imagination and shape industries,” says Amanda Augustine, career expert at career.io. “From spaceflight to chocolate science, this list shows how passion, science, and the right employer can create opportunities that truly excite people.”