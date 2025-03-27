//Over half of Georgians believe people are less than truthful about dental hygiene

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new survey reveals that 77% of Georgians think others exaggerate about their dental hygiene habits.

Release:

A new survey by Risas Dental has revealed that a large number of Americans may be less than truthful when discussing their dental hygiene habits with their dentist. According to the data, many people admit they believe people lie about their oral care routines, potentially hindering the effectiveness of their dental visits and complicating their care.

The survey asked respondents if they believe people tend to lie about their dental hygiene habits during dental appointments.

Top States Where People Think Others Exaggerate Their Dental Hygiene Habits: State I believe people do lie about their dental hygiene Colorado 85% Pennsylvania 81% Ohio 80% California 79% Massachusetts 79% Illinois 78% Indiana 78% Georgia 77% Texas 77% Virginia 77% Michigan 76% Arizona 75% New York 74% Washington 74% Florida 72% New Jersey 70% North Carolina 66%

A significant 85% of Colorado residents believe that people lie to dentist about their dental hygiene. In second, 81% of Pennsylvanians, agree that patients often exaggerate the truth when discussing their daily dental routines.

This pattern is seen across the country, with 74% of Washington residents and 72% of Florida residents agreeing that people tend to misrepresent their habits.

Dr. Walton on the Importance of Honesty at the Dentist:

“Patients need to be honest when visiting the dentist – we always know! It’s just like noticing if someone is lying – behavior changes. Often, patients will look away or avoid eye contact. Kids, in particular, will glance at their parents when asked a question they don’t want to answer.

When patients tell me they feel embarrassed about neglecting their dental health, I reassure them that my team and I see opportunity. We see issues we can fix, and that’s our passion! Our goal is to get them back to where they want to be. Feelings of shame or embarrassment don’t serve them; instead, they should feel proud that they overcame that barrier and walked through our door.

By not being honest about their habits, patients put their dental work at risk. Dentists can accommodate many habits and issues, but if we don’t know the full picture, treatments might fail – and that won’t be our fault!

Truthfulness is also crucial when discussing home care routines. If a patient has several cavities but insists they floss daily and use an electric toothbrush three times a day, I’ll recommend extra measures like prescription-strength toothpaste, a water flosser, and fluoride rinse. However, if they aren’t brushing at all, simply implementing a basic brushing and flossing routine could significantly reduce their cavity risk.

Remember, your dentist is a healthcare professional. If you lie to them, you’re only hurting yourself. Use your time wisely so we can give you the best, tailored advice. We all love Google, but there’s no substitute for a dental degree!”

Risas Dental offers a variety of affordable dental services such as exams, cleanings, fillings, extractions, braces and more. For more information on available treatments locally, visit https://risasdental.com/locations/