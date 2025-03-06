//Georgia ranks in top 5 biggest risk takers in America

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study recently ranked Georgia in the top five states with the biggest risk takers in America.
Georgia ranks 5th in the nation when comparing who are the biggest risk takers in America! With an index score of 49.58/100, Georgians rank #5 in the biggest risk taking index.
In order to determine this, the team at GamblingSites.com have analysed these factors in each state to see which set of residents take the most risks:
- Gambling Spend
- Lottery Sales
- Crypto Investment
- Self-Employment Rate
- Entrepreneurship Rate
- % of Married Couples with a Prenup
- Cosmetic Surgery
- Sky Diving Locations
Below is the Top 10 ranking of the Biggest Risk Taking States in America:
|Rank
|State
|Index Score (/100)
|1
|Florida
|65.57
|2
|California
|62.81
|3
|Colorado
|50.79
|4
|Nevada
|50.59
|5
|Georgia
|49.58
|6
|New York
|47.70
|7
|Michigan
|47.55
|8
|Texas
|46.62
|9
|Maine
|45.43
|10
|Oregon
|44.47
Find out more about the report here: https://www.gamblingsites.com/blog/most-risk-taking-states-in-the-us/