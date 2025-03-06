//Georgia ranks in top 5 biggest risk takers in America

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study recently ranked Georgia in the top five states with the biggest risk takers in America.

Release:

Georgia ranks 5th in the nation when comparing who are the biggest risk takers in America! With an index score of 49.58/100, Georgians rank #5 in the biggest risk taking index.

In order to determine this, the team at GamblingSites.com have analysed these factors in each state to see which set of residents take the most risks:

Gambling Spend

Lottery Sales

Crypto Investment

Self-Employment Rate

Entrepreneurship Rate

% of Married Couples with a Prenup

Cosmetic Surgery

Sky Diving Locations

Below is the Top 10 ranking of the Biggest Risk Taking States in America:

Rank State Index Score (/100) 1 Florida 65.57 2 California 62.81 3 Colorado 50.79 4 Nevada 50.59 5 Georgia 49.58 6 New York 47.70 7 Michigan 47.55 8 Texas 46.62 9 Maine 45.43 10 Oregon 44.47

Find out more about the report here: https://www.gamblingsites.com/blog/most-risk-taking-states-in-the-us/