//Georgia ranks in top 10 2025’s Most Sinful States

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new report by WalletHub finds that Georgia ranks in the top 10 2025’s Most Sinful States in the United States.

Release:

With a significant rise in hate crimes in recent years and drug overdose deaths remaining a major issue, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2025’s Most Sinful States, along with expert commentary. To determine where the U.S. needs the most moral growth, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. Below are some highlights from the report.

Sinfulness of Georgia (1=Most Sinful; 25=Avg.)

Overall Rank: 10 th

14 th – Anger & Hatred

– Anger & Hatred 2 nd – Jealousy

– Jealousy 25 th – Excesses & Vices

– Excesses & Vices 8 th – Lust

– Lust 16 th – Vanity

– Vanity 18th – Laziness

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-sinful-states/46852