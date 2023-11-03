//Albany ranks in top 5 Georgia cities sleep deprived due to money concerns

Share with friends

ALBANY – New research finds that Georgia suffers from sleep deprivation due to money stresses with Albany in the top 5 most affected.

18% of adults in Georgia suffer from sleep deprivation due to money worries.

Conyers; Jonesboro; Sparta; Augusta and Albany the most affected places.

Concerns about money aren’t just a financial burden — they are a mental and emotional one as well. A growing body of research has demonstrated the pernicious impact of financial liabilities on mental well-being, with a specific focus on how financial distress contributes to sleep disorders. The repercussions are severe: poor sleep has been associated with a multitude of physical and mental health issues.

BadCredit.org commissioned a study in September 2023 on the extent to which money worries causes sleep deprivation. They surveyed 3,000 respondents to ascertain the number of people who say their financial liabilities (excluding mortgages) causes them to stay awake at night, and combined this data with figures on insufficient sleep from County Health Rankings. This enabled them to identify which states and counties in the U.S. are most affected.

The study revealed that Hawaii residents’ sleep patterns are most affected by financial concerns. Here, 28% of Hawaii respondents — or 410,410 people — said they suffer from insufficent sleep because of concern over their liabilities.

Georgia’s sleep crisis is evident in the study’s findings. Here, 1,943,922 people have insufficient sleep due to these money worries. This equates to 18% of all adults in the state. In fact, Georgians are also among the most likely to experience finance-related sleepless nights – they ranked 21st overall.

The study also identified the cities in Georgia whose residents experience the most sleepless nights as a result of their financial situations (weighted by population), and how many adults in each city are impacted:

1. Conyers: 3,520 people

2. Jonesboro: 1,056 people

3. Sparta: 286 people

4. Augusta: 43,340 people

5. Albany: 15,480 people

Here’s a closer look at the top 10 states where financial concerns are seemingly robbing people of their peaceful slumber:

1. Hawaii: 28%

2. West Virginia: 26%

3. Rhode Island: 23%

4. Idaho: 23%

5. Kansas: 22%

6. Connecticut: 21%

7. Arizona: 21%

8. South Carolina: 21%

9. New Jersey: 21%

10. Maine: 21%

In stark contrast, Vermont emerged as a relative haven, with just 9% of its populace reporting money-related sleep disturbances.

The troubling interplay between financial worries and sleep is more than just numbers, according to BadCredit.org; it’s about real people facing real challenges. The persistent anxiety surrounding financial management, particularly when it spirals out of control, can trigger a cascade of mental health issues.

Over time, this chronic stress can morph into physical ailments such as headaches, muscle tension, heart conditions, and sleep disturbances. This cycle of deteriorating mental and physical health makes climbing out of the financial pit even more daunting.