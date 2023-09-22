//Georgia ranks in top 10 states looking for a side hustle

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Recent data analyzed Google Keyword searches to find that Georgia ranks in the top 10 states looking for a side hustle.

Release:

Utah has the most people looking for a side hustle each month with 365 searches per 100,000 residents.

Arizona and Colorado are in second and third place respectively, with 357 and 351 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Georgia ranks seventh, with 305 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Utah is the state with the most people looking for a side hustle, according to a new study.

Business advice specialists Venture Smarter analyzed search data from Google Keyword Planner for 100 terms related to the term ‘side hustle.’ The average number of monthly searches for these 100 search terms were calculated for each state as a proportion of 100,000 residents.

Utah was found to have the most people looking for a side hustle, with 365 searches on average every month per 100,000 people. The most Googled search terms in Utah included, ‘side hustle’, ‘side hustles’, ‘side hustle ideas’, ‘ways to make extra money’, and ‘how to make money’.

Arizona has the second highest proportion of people looking for a side hustle, with 357 searches on average every month per 100,000 people. The top searched terms in Arizona included ‘side hustle’, ‘side hustles’, ‘side hustles from home’, ‘side hustle from home’ and ‘making money from home’.

In third place is Colorado with 351 average monthly searches per 100,000 people. The top searched terms in Colorado included ‘side hustle’, ‘side hustles’, ‘side hustle jobs’ and ‘how to make money’.

In fourth place is New York with 330 average monthly searches per 100,000 people. The top searched terms in New York included ‘side hustle’, ‘side hustles’, ‘side gig’, ‘side gigs’, and ‘side hustle ideas.’

Next, in fifth place, is Nevada with 318 average monthly searches per 100,000 people. The top searched terms in Nevada included ‘side hustle’, ‘side hustles’, ‘side hustles that make money’ and ‘making money from home’.

Nebraska is in sixth place with searches of 308 searches per 100,000 people each month on average.

In seventh and eighth place respectively, are Georgia and Oregon. Georgia produces 305, while Oregon had an average of 304 searches per 100,000 people.

In joint ninth, are Pennsylvania and Texas. They both had 302 searches on average per 100,000 people.

In tenth place is Missouri with 301 searches on average per 100,000 people.

The state with the least people looking for a side job on average was Mississippi, with 202 searches per 100,000 people.

A spokesperson for Venture Smarter commented:

“With rising living costs, it has become necessary for many households to look for additional sources of income to cover the cost of their daily expenses.

“In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that an estimated 7.59 million Americans held multiple jobs in 2022, which saw an increase of 8.29% since 2021.

Many people try to turn their passions into a side hustle, as they already have a wealth of knowledge in that area.

The data provides a fascinating insight into the disparities across the US for interest in starting a side hustle with Utah having nearly double the interest compared to Mississippi.”

States searching for side hustles the most