//GA found most likely to complete Dry January

ATLANTA – New research data revealed that Georgia is one of the states most likely to complete “Dry January.”

Utah is the state most likely to complete Dry January

Montana is the state most likely to fail Dry January

New data has revealed that Utah is the state most likely to complete Dry January successfully.

Researchers at the price-tracking website Pricelisto.com have crunched the numbers to find out how each state is likely to fare during Dry January. They analysed and ranked each state against three categories: alcohol consumption, cost of excessive alcohol consumption and percentage of binge drinking per state.

Utah ranked as the state that consumes the least amount of alcohol in the US, as well as, the state that spends the least amount on excessive alcohol consumption.

Rank State 1 Utah 2 West Virginia 3 Georgia 4 Kentucky 5 Oklahoma 6 Alabama 7 Arkansas 8 Tennessee 9 Indiana 10 Mississippi

According to the data, West Virginia is the second most likely state to complete Dry January. West Virginia had the lowest percentage of binge drinkers out of every state in America.

Georgia is the third most likely state to succeed in completing Dry January. The Peach State has the fifth lowest alcohol consumption in the country and is also ranked in the top ten when it comes to state spending on excessive alcohol consumption.

Kentucky is the fourth most likely state to complete Dry January according to the research; it has the sixth-lowest amount of binge drinkers in the US.

Fifth on the list is Oklahoma, which ranked fourth and third best respectively for alcohol consumption and percentage of binge drinkers in the country.

Despite ranking at 27 for the cost of excessive alcohol consumption per capita, Alabama ranked number six on the list.

Arkansas ranked as the seventh most likely state to complete Dry January. The state consumes the third least amount of alcohol in the country.

In eighth place is Tennessee which ranked in the lowest 15 states for alcohol consumption and percentage of binge drinkers.

Indiana ranked fifth in the country for the least amount spent on alcohol consumption and ninth in the overall list.

The tenth most likely state to complete Dry January is Mississippi. The Magnolia State has the fifth lowest percentage of binge drinking in the country.

States most likely to fail dry January

Rank State 50 Montana 49 Alaska 48 Wisconsin 47 Wyoming 46 Vermont

Montana has been named as the state most likely to struggle with completing Dry January. It has the third worst binge drinking percentage and the fifth highest alcohol consumption in the country.

The state of Alaska is the second most likely state to fail Dry January and the state with the highest cost of excessive alcohol use in the US.

Wisconsin is the third most likely state in the US to fail Dry January and it is also the worst state in the country when it comes to binge drinking.

Wyoming ranked in the top three states for the highest cost of excessive alcohol use which landed it as the fourth most likely state to fail Dry January.

The fifth state most likely to fail Dry January is Vermont. Vermont is the sixth worst state when it comes to overall alcohol consumption.

A spokesperson for Pricelisto.com said: “January is a month filled with change and for many people, that means cutting back on alcohol. Some people prefer to cut back entirely and so the month is now termed ‘Dry January’.

“We can see from the data that there are large disparities across the US states when it comes to alcohol spend and consumption. It is interesting however that some of the states most likely to fail Dry January are some of the least populous in the US, such as Wyoming and Vermont.

“There are many complex socio-economic factors that could affect the numbers shown in this data, and although there are some stark differences in alcohol consumption and spending across the states, adherence to Dry January is completely individual.”

