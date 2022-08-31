//Georgia ranks 11th hardest-working state

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia ranks 11th overall in a new WalletHub report on the hardest-working states in America.

WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a 2022’s Hardest-Working States in America report. Ten key metrics used across 50 states was used in determining the states that works the hardest in America. The report ranked Georgia 7th in Average Commute Time, 10th in Average Workweek Hours, and 16th for Employment Rate.

For the WalletHub report a link is available below.

https://wallethub.com/edu/hardest-working-states-in-america/52400