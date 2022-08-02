//Candy company hiring taste-tester

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A candy company is hiring a chief taste-tester to earn $100,000 a year working remotely.

According to a CNBC article, a Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is looking to hire their first “Chief Candy Officer” with a salary of $100,000 a year working remotely. Anyone over the age of five has until the end of August to apply on LinkedIn, and there’s no previous work experience necessary.

For more details on this story, a link is available below.

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/31/candy-funhouse-hiring-lucrative-chief-candy-officer-job-how-to-apply.html