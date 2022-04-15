//Woman charging $10,000 to professionally name babies

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS… A 33-year-old New York woman named Taylor Humphrey is a “professional baby namer” who charges up to $10,000 to name your baby.

Release:

Tayor Humphrey is a 33-year-old woman who lives in New York and has a unique profession. Humphrey is a self-proclaimed “professional baby namer” with fees ranging from $1,500 for a baby name to a premium price of $10,000 to research the family and the genealogies. Humphrey is a writer and storyteller who is an expert in branding, marking, and social media. Humphrey’s previous work experience was a matchmaker.