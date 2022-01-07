//Best diets for New Year’s weight-loss resolutions

Share with friends











The annual list of best diets for 2022 has been released by “U.S. News & World Report” for those whose New Year’s resolution is weight-loss.

Release:

The 2022 annual list of best diets to try according to “U.S. News & World Report” has been released. The list considers many factors which includes: how difficult the diet is to follow, health quality, weight-loss, and other factors.

The diets are ranked in different categories like, “Best Weight-Loss Diet,” “Healthiest Diets,” “Best Diet Overall,” along with other categories listed.

The list names the Flexitarian diet as the best diet to lose weight with, the second best for easiest diet to follow and second best diet overall, along with, tying for second as healthiest diet. The diet entails eating lots of fruits, veggies, whole grains, and plant-based protein, but doesn’t completely restrict meat.

Some other diets on the list included: the DASH Diet (tying for second in best diet overall with the Flexitarian diet), the best diet for brain health was the MIND Diet, and the Mayo Clinic Diet, TLC Diet, Volumetrics Diet, and Weight Watchers Diet are all in a four-way tie.

The Atkins Diet was ranked first for best diet to lose weight fast, but ranked 34th overall because of the difficulty to continue long-term, not healthy, and weight returns in most cases.

The list ranked the #1 overall best diet to be the Mediterranean Diet because it is the healthiest with the diet consisting of eating a lot of produce and seafood, but dairy and meat are limited.

To review the 2022 annual list of best diets a link is provided to the rankings: https://health.usnews.com/best-diet