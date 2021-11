Share with friends











Release:

The American Farm Bureau’s 36th annual survey has been released with findings that show Thanksgiving food costs have increased by 14% from last year’s average, with the price of turkey accounting for most of the increase. It will cost $53.31 for 10 people or less than $6.00 on average per person, according to PR Newswire.

For more on this story visit: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farm-bureau-survey-shows-thanksgiving-dinner-cost-up-14-301427428.html