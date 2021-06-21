//Has science produced a cure for hiccups?

Share with friends











According to scientists, they have finally produced a product that can stop hiccups.

It’s called the “HiccAway” and it looks like an L-shaped straw. First launched with a Kickstarter program a year ago, the HiccAway is now for sale and is said to work 92% of the time.

So exactly how does it work? The makers of HiccAway claim that the two holes at the bottom of the straw create pressure when you drink through it. They say this pressure moves your diaphragm to a position that stops hiccups immediately.

The HiccAway is listed for sale on Amazon HERE.