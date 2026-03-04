//Power grid tech leader breaks ground in west Georgia

Share with friends

ATLANTA – PFIFFNER Group, a leader in technology solutions for energy, is investing an estimated $18.5 million in a new manufacturing facility in Franklin, Georgia.

Release:

ATLANTA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that PFIFFNER Group, an international leader in technology solutions for energy, is investing an estimated $18.5 million in a new manufacturing facility in Franklin, Georgia, creating up to 60 new full-time jobs in Heard County over the next 10 years. Joined by local leadership, company executives broke ground on the facility today.

“PFIFFNER Group joins a growing list of international business partners who choose to create jobs in Georgia because they know it is a good bet,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “This particular project will not only add to our strong manufacturing sector, it will also produce critical infrastructure for power generation, ensuring our state has a reliable energy grid for years to come.”

Switzerland-based PFIFFNER Group develops, produces, and designs solutions for transmission and distribution systems, power generation, and railway electrification. PFIFFNER solutions and services are used by utility companies, power equipment industries, and energy facilities to measure, switch, test, and reliably transfer electricity up to 550kV.

“PFIFFNER Group has chosen now to expand in the United States as a result of modernizations and innovation across the electricity grid technology industry,” said Marcel Rüfenacht, CEO of PFIFFNER Group. “Georgia stood out to our team for its proximity to customers, strong infrastructure, supportive business environment, a quality education system, and an ideal, available site fitting our company’s needs. We look forward to continuing to work with the State of Georgia, Heard County, and the many other partners who have supported the location of our new production facility.”

PFIFFNER Group’s new facility will be located at Franklin Industrial Park East on Highway 34 in Franklin. The facility will supply instrument transformers for high-voltage substations and transformer bushings for manufacturers and utilities. Operations are expected to begin in 2027.

PFIFFNER Group will be hiring for roles in electromechanical assembly, machinists, and machine operators, in addition to electrical and mechanical engineers, over the next few years. Interested individuals can learn more about PFIFFNER Group at www.pfiffner-group.com.

“On behalf of the City of Franklin, I am excited to welcome our newest industry partner, PFIFFNER Moser-Glaser. This partnership means more than new buildings or new jobs. It represents opportunity for our residents to work close to home and for our young people to build a future for themselves here,” said Franklin Mayor Kevin Hayes. “What makes this moment especially meaningful is that PFIFFNER Moser-Glaser has chosen not just a location, but a community. We are a small town built on hard work, trust, and a shared dedication to success. We are excited about what we will accomplish together and are grateful for your commitment to our community.”

“We are proud to welcome PFIFFNER Moser-Glaser to Franklin and grateful for their decision to locate here. Their investment reflects their commitment to our mutual priorities of sustainable growth and positive community impact, making them a perfect fit for our long-term vision,” said Kathy Knowles, executive director of the Development Authority of Heard County. “We especially appreciate the partnerships formed early on between PFIFFNER, our school system, and West Georgia Technical College to create apprenticeship opportunities that prepare local students for high-quality jobs right here at home. Their commitment to responsibility, innovation, and community aligns seamlessly with the values we work to uphold.”

“With this exciting news, PFIFFNER Group joins an active international business community in metro Atlanta,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Locating in Heard County positions them to take full advantage of the global connectivity offered by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. We are pleased to welcome PFIFFNER Group as part of our dynamic and growing cleantech ecosystem.”

Senior Project Manager Mellissa Takeuchi represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this project in partnership with the Development Authority of Heard County, Electric Cities of Georgia, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the State of Georgia Europe Office.

“Georgia’s relationships in Europe continue to attract world-class companies such as PFIFFNER Group that are advancing our energy and e-mobility technology,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We are excited to welcome PFIFFNER Group to Georgia, and congratulations to Heard County, the City of Franklin, and their partners for the opportunities this will create.”

About PFIFFNER Group

PFIFFNER is a family-owned group of companies headquartered in Hirschthal, Switzerland. As a leading provider of technology solutions in the electrical power industry, PFIFFNER supplies first-class products with high reliability and excellent services. With its brands PFIFFNER, MOSER GLASER, HAEFELY and HAVECO, PFIFFNER Group has approximately 1,200 employees and eight production sites around the world. Learn more about PFIFFNER Group at pfiffner-group.com.