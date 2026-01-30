//Ace Electric named one of the best companies to work for

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Ace Electric has been recognized as one of the 2025 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation.

Valdosta, GA — Ace Electric is proud to announce it has been recognized as one of the 2025 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation, an honor awarded by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This prestigious national recognition highlights organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to innovative business practices and outstanding human resource strategies.

Each year, only companies that distinguish themselves through strong workplace culture, forward-thinking leadership, and intentional investment in their people earn this designation. With a competitive ten-to-one ratio, Ace Electric’s inclusion places the company among an elite group of employers nationwide.

Winning companies were evaluated by an independent research firm across a comprehensive set of metrics, including compensation and benefits, employee engagement and retention, wellness and wellbeing initiatives, education and development, recruitment practices, recognition programs, communication and shared vision, civility and inclusion, work-life blend, community involvement, leadership and organizational performance.

“With over 25 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, we continue to identify organizations that are setting the standard for workplace excellence,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and the Best & Brightest Programs. “These companies have excelled by prioritizing their workplace culture. By putting their employees first, this exceptional group of leaders has created a strong foundation that sets them apart in their industries and communities.”

For Ace Electric, the recognition reflects a deliberate, ongoing focus on listening to employees and taking meaningful action.

“This award is especially meaningful because it validates what we believe at our core — that people matter,” said Mindy Bates, HR Director at Ace Electric. “We don’t treat employee engagement surveys as a checkbox exercise. We listen, we analyze, and most importantly, we act. Our leadership team is deeply committed to creating an environment where employees feel heard, supported, and empowered to grow. When you invest in your people with intention, the results follow — for employees, for clients, and for the company as a whole.”

Ace Electric’s people-first culture extends beyond internal practices, emphasizing safety, professional development, leadership training, and community responsibility. The company continues to invest in programs that support employee wellbeing, career advancement, and long-term success, reinforcing its reputation as an employer of choice within the electrical construction industry.

About Ace Electric

Ace Electric is a leading electrical contracting firm specializing in mission-critical and complex commercial and industrial projects across the United States. Known for its strong safety culture, technical expertise, and commitment to its people, Ace Electric partners with clients to deliver high-quality solutions while fostering a workplace where employees can thrive.

About the National Association for Business Resources’ Best and Brightest Programs

The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) offers a range of recognition programs celebrating excellence in workplace culture, wellness initiatives, leadership, and organizational performance. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® programs provide benchmarking and recognition for organizations that continue to raise the bar in employment standards nationwide.

Photo Attached: Ace Electric Home Office Team