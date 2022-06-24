//Green Power EMC, Colquitt EMC award grant to VSU STEAM Center 

Share with friends

CHECK PRESENTATION PHOTO CAPTION: Valdosta State University’s STEAM Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation recently received a $1,000 Renewable Energy STEAM Grant from Green Power EMC and Colquitt EMC. Pictured are Dr. Robert T. Smith, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at VSU; Shelby Cloud, marketing specialist at Colquitt EMC; Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU; Dr. Brian Gerber, director of the STEAM Center at VSU; Sonya Aldridge, director of public relations at Colquitt EMC; John Crawford, vice president for University Advancement at VSU; and kids attending science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics camp activities at the STEAM Center this summer.

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s STEAM Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation recently received a $1,000 Renewable Energy STEAM Grant from Green Power EMC and Colquitt EMC.

The funds will support the STEAM Center’s efforts to offer innovative and creative learning activities that increase interest in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — while also demonstrating how art plays a central role in driving innovation — this summer.

“We will have about 2,500 different kids walk through our doors for STEAM camps by the end of the summer,” said Dr. Brian Gerber, director of VSU’s STEAM Center. “These funds will help support 70 different high quality camps that stimulate curiosity and innovation in the children of our region.“

VSU’s STEAM Center began hosting summer activities in early June. Gerber said many of the children attending STEAM camps are members of the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta or the university-based Office of Professional and Community Education’s Camp Discovery program. The center also offers free summer tutoring services, primarily in the areas of mathematics and language arts, to elementary and middle school children who need a little extra support to achieve academic success.

Green Power EMC provides grant funds for EMCs across Georgia to promote science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics-related projects and activities, said Sonya Aldridge, director of public relations for Colquitt EMC. She said the $1,000 Renewable Energy STEAM Grant is a collaborative effort between Green Power EMC and Colquitt EMC to support VSU’s commitment to increase regional impact by serving as a resource and innovative leader for South Georgia.