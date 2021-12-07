//Leading semiconductor manufacturer to open design center in Atlanta

Share with friends











Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Micron Technology, Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers and the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, will open a state-of-the-art memory design center in Midtown Atlanta in January 2022. The new center will include offices, a data center, and research and development operations, creating 500 jobs in the metro Atlanta region.

“With the obstacles manufacturers and tech companies across the world are facing, we are glad to see Micron Technology move into the number one state for business where they will have everything they need to succeed and contribute to our thriving economy,” said Governor Kemp. “I look forward to seeing the opportunities this creates in Atlanta and to seeing the innovative solutions that will come from this brand new, world-class technology center.”

A Fortune 500 company, Micron is an industry leader in memory and storage solutions. With operations across 17 countries, Micron delivers innovations that fuel the data economy in key areas, including artificial intelligence (AI), 5G applications, data center, intelligent edge, and across the client and mobile user experience. This new design center will be a key component to the company’s global technology and product development infrastructure, which has existing centers of excellence in multiple countries around the world, as well as in a number of U.S. locations, including Micron’s corporate headquarters and world-leading technology development center in Boise, Idaho.

“Atlanta has become an emerging hub for high-tech, characterized by a rich culture and university ecosystem,” said Scott DeBoer, Executive Vice President of Technology and Products at Micron. “Establishing a memory design center in Atlanta enables us to partner closely with world-class universities on leading-edge technology development, and expand our talent pool with people who can bring different ideas, backgrounds, and experiences to our R&D and innovation efforts.”

“Technology companies are drawn to our city for its diverse and fast-growing pool of tech talent,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “With the addition of Micron Technology’s engineering center in Atlanta, we gain another world-class company within our thriving technology sector and a valuable partner in our efforts to create good-paying jobs.”

The new 93,000-square-foot site will open its doors for business in January 2022. Micron plans to create jobs across various disciplines in memory and storage research and development; computer hardware, electrical and electronic engineering; modeling and simulation development; and business support roles with this expansion project. Individuals interested in career opportunities with Micron are encouraged to visit www.micron.com for additional information.

“We are thrilled with Micron’s decision to locate their new research and development facility in Atlanta,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Metro Atlanta is home to a thriving community of small and large technology businesses, bolstered by our excellent colleges and universities that are producing innovative minds to fuel the growth of knowledge-based businesses like Micron.”

“Our board is focused on creating quality jobs for our Fulton County residents,” said Sarah-Elizabeth Langford, Interim Executive Director, Development Authority of Fulton County. “Micron’s investment in our community reflects our strong workforce and ability to attract innovation and research industry leaders.”

Project Manager Barton Lowrey represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with Invest Atlanta, Select Fulton, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Tech, and Georgia Power.

“We are excited to welcome Micron to Midtown Atlanta, where innovative researchers, students, and start-ups converge,” said Ángel Cabrera, President of Georgia Tech. “As one of the nation’s leading research universities, with unique strengths that are at the core of the semiconductor industry, we look forward to collaborating and growing our talent and research partnership with Micron.”

“As I look back on 2021, this past year especially has been marked by companies coming to Georgia to tackle the problems of today to create jobs of the future,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “It’s exciting to see a world leader in semiconductor manufacturing like Micron Technology place their trust in the State of Georgia and in our people to lead research and innovation efforts that will help solve some of the United States’ most pressing supply chain and software roadblocks.”