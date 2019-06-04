//Sophomore Running Back Receives Auburn Offer

Share with friends











VALDOSTA , Ga. – Kaleb Robinson, a Valdosta High School running back, has received his fourth Division 1 offer from Auburn University.

Robinson was just a freshman last year but got a few carries behind class of 2019 graduate, Rajaez Mosley.

Robinson racked up 122 all purpose yards between rushing and receiving but is expected to have a much bigger year this year.

His most recent offer from Auburn isn’t just any offer as Auburn is a team that is competitive year in and year out in the Southeastern Conference. Not only that but if he committed, he would be following the footsteps of former Wildcat and previous 4-star linebacker, Zakoby McClain.

McClain had a career total of 145 tackles including 24 tackles for loss. His explosiveness is why he was one of the most heralded linebackers in Georgia and why he is currently attending a school with one of the highest ranked football programs in the nation.

Robinson is showing similar signs in explosiveness except at the running back position.

His other offers are from NC State, Duke, and Cincinnati.