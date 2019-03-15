//Facebook, Google Becoming Too Powerful?

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – In other news, some state attorney generals say that Google and Facebook are becoming too powerful and are about to face a “reckoning.”

According to the Washington Post, “I think what we’ve found is that big tech has become too big, and that while we may have been asleep at the wheel, they were able to consolidate a tremendous amount of power,” Jeff Landry, the Republican attorney general of Louisiana, said in an interview.

It’s ironic about them talking about how something has become too big or powerful.

Other state attorney generals fear that the Google searching, advertising and mobile giants know too much about the consumers.

Louisiana’s attorney said Google is becoming “more and more manipulative” with their search results.

When you look at it, people themselves gave Facebook and Google the power with how much we’re on those sites. It’s not going to stop unless something becomes way more popular.