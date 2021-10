Share with friends











After defeating Northside High School, Coach Anna McCall reached a milestone in her career with a 100th win for Valdosta High School’s Varsity Volleyball team.

Coach Anna McCall reached a career milestone this evening with her 100th win for Valdosta High School’s Varsity Volleyball team after defeating Northside High School in the first round of region tournament. pic.twitter.com/xRzVhNfQZ6 — Go Cats! (@GoValdostaCats) September 28, 2021