//Falcons player finalist for Pepsi ROY award

An Atlanta Falcons football player has been nominated as a finalist for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award.

Release:

According to the NFL website, Atlanta Falcons’ tight end Kyle Pitts is one of six finalists for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award. Fans will be able to vote directly on Twitter until January 31, when voting ends.

https://nflcommunications.com/Pages/NFL-ANNOUNCES-NOMINEES-FOR-2021-PEPSI%C2%AE–ZERO-SUGAR-NFL-ROOKIE-OF-THE-YEAR.aspx