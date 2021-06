Share with friends











According to AJC, Job Creators Network, a small business advocacy organization, has filed a lawsuit in New York against Major League Baseball for moving next month’s All-Star game out of Atlanta, GA.

The suit asks for the return of the game to Atlanta, $100 million in damages to small businesses and $1 billion in punitive damages.

MLB chose to move the All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver in response to Georgia’s new voting law.

Source: AJC