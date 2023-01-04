Share with friends

James David “Dave” Beaty, 55, of Valdosta, passed away December 31, 2022, after a prolonged illness. Dave was born in Maryville, TN, and then graduated from Valdosta High School before attending classes at Valdosta State College. Dave was retired from Publix Supermarkets with 20 years of service. He was a member of Park Avenue Church and enjoyed collecting coins and bowling.

Survivors include his father, Howard K. Beaty, Sr, of Valdosta, his twin brother and sister-in-law, W. Douglas & Theresa Beaty of Columbia, SC, his older brother and sister-in-law, H. Kenneth, Jr. and Janet Beaty of Lenoir City, TN; nephews Sean and Andrew; and his niece, Alayna. He is preceded in death by his mother Jean W. Beaty who passed away on May 16, 2022.

The funeral for Dave will be held at 11 am on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Park Avenue Church. The Rev. David Tart and Rev. Jamie Bone will preside at the funeral. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 am until service time Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, PO Box 37920, Boone IA, 50037, or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741. Condolences to the family may be made on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home