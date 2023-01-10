Share with friends

Gerald Lee Herndon, 92, of Valdosta, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born in Brooks County, GA, on March 24, 1930 to the late Staten Howell Herndon and Dallas Jane Castleburry Herndon. Mr. Herndon graduated from Barwick High School in 1947 and University of Georgia in 1952 with a degree in Pharmacy. Mr. Herndon was the owner of Herndon Drug Store in Pavo, GA for 40 years. He was a Georgia Bulldog Fan and enjoyed fishing, golfing, and loved reading and studying history. He was also involved in farming for 40 years. His favorite pastime was spent enjoying time with family. He was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church where he was an ordained Deacon and also taught Sunday School. He received an award as an active pharmacist for 50 years. He held various board positions including school board, Pavo State Bank, and Thomas County Republican Party.

Mr. Herndon is survived by his wife Peggy Herndon, of Valdosta; daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Allen Baker, of Coolidge, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Jeanie and Shelton Smith, of Pavo, GA; daughter, Anne Herndon, of Spokane, WA; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Angie Herndon, of Moultrie, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Jill Herndon, of Pavo, GA; son, Scott Moore, of Unadilla, GA; son, Brad Moore, of Canton, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Bobby Larimore, of Panama City Beach, FL; twenty-two grandchildren; thirty-two great grandchildren; a brother Wayne Herndon (Joyce) of Cairo, GA; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Lauren Nicole Herndon, two brothers, Maurice Herndon and Randall Herndon, a sister Marie Bennett, and son Bucky Moore.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday, January 9, 2023 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Matt Gay officiating. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery in Pavo, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mailbox Club, 404 Eager Road, Valdosta, GA, 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home