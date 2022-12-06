Share with friends

Janice Lucille Grier, 77, of Quitman, died on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Archbold Hospital in Thomasville. She was born in Valdosta on November 11, 1945, to the late Terrell Edward and Louise Pauline Gay Massey. Mrs. Grier was a retired owner/operator of the Big 7 Motel and a member of the Philadelphia Baptist Church. Mrs. Janice was a people person who wanted everyone she came in contact with to feel special and feel included. She especially liked going on trips with her family, working in her yard, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Irvin Grier of Quitman; three daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Joey Pedrick of Quitman, Teresa and Chris Reid of Valdosta, and Tina and Michael Cross of Winchester, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Justin Davis (Kimberly), Jayce Davis (Amber), Jarrett Davis (Kayla), Hunter Pedrick, and Presley Cross; her great-grandchildren, Rylie Davis, Florida Davis, Draper Davis, Payton Davis, and Keillor Davis; sisters and a brother-in-law, Patricia Jewell, and Joanne Williams (W.C.), brothers and sisters-in-law, Warren Massey (Nona), Steve Massey (Diane), and Rodney Webb (Phyllis); numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Annie Ruth Massey, Joyce Rucker, Faye Watson, Jeanette Massey, and her brothers, Claude Massey, Edward Massey, Floyd Massey, and Roland Webb.

Services for Janice Lucille Grier will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Clay Luke officiating. The burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Quitman. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.