James Davis “Jimmy” Carroll, Jr, 83, of Valdosta, GA, passed away on Thursday December 15, 2022, at the Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta, GA. His was a life well lived. He was born on October 23, 1939, to Mr. and Mrs. James Davis (Jamie) Carroll, Sr. in Valdosta, GA. Mrs. Carroll was the former Lida Frances Garbutt. “Jimmy,” as he was known by all, graduated in 1957 from Valdosta High School, where he played football for Coach Bazemore as a first team member of the 1956 state championship team. He was also a member of the Key Club.

He attended The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, from 1957 through 1959 when he decided that College wasn’t for him and enlisted in the military. He trained as a paratrooper and was later admitted into Officer Candidate School in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, receiving a commission as an Army Second Lieutenant. He was stationed in Germany as part of the 3rd Missile Battalion, 79th Artillery where he was in charge of a 200mm howitzer. There he met the love of his life, Ingrid Scherp; they were married on December 21, 1963. Jimmy and Ingrid were blessed with two sons, Michael Davis Carroll and Thomas Glenn Carroll; they were his pride and joy.

Before he even attended school, Jimmy was a part of Carroll Stockyards, working with his father, Jamie, as well as his grandfather, Walter Walker (W.W) Carroll. He then worked during summers to learn every aspect of “the plant,” which later became known as Carroll Packing Company. In 1971, he was joined by his brother, Walter (Bo) and in 1980, the company name was changed to Sunset Farm Foods. Bo left the company in 1997, and Jimmy’s son, Tom, came on board. Jimmy retired from the company in 2012. Sunset Farm Foods, Inc is one of a handful of remaining family-owned businesses that have operated for more than 100 years in Lowndes County.

Jimmy was active in the Southeastern Meat Association where he served on the board in various officer positions including president during 2002-2007. Jimmy and Ingrid were active members at Christ Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry from 1979-1981 and 1987-1989. Jimmy was a life member of the Elk’s Lodge #728 starting in 1966 where he held several chairs and headed several committees.

Jimmy enjoyed traveling, especially to Germany to visit with Ingrid’s family and also to the Czech Republic where his eldest son, Mike, lived with his family. Jimmy and Ingrid especially enjoyed river cruises, having cruised all of the major rivers in Europe and the Mississippi and Colorado rivers stateside. Jimmy also took several dove hunting trips to Argentina and Columbia. Jimmy and his brother in law George Edwards took a number of horseback camping trips in central Florida, including one that went from the gulf sands of Florida across to the surf of the Atlantic.

Jimmy, a true gentleman farmer, loved his farm west of Lake Park, where he took care of his 100+ cattle. He enjoyed managing the land and the animals and especially liked to spend time in the “tree house”, the one bedroom home built into the 2nd story of an old barn overlooking the farm and lake. Calving seasoning was a particularly happy time to see his new “dividends.” He spent as much time as he could on the farm.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Jamie and Frances Carroll, and his brother, Bo Carroll. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ingrid Scherp Carroll; his sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Lenka Carroll and Tom and Stefani Carroll; four grandchildren, Cecilia Carroll, Noah Carroll, Daniela Carroll and David Carroll; his sisters, Lida Kitrell Catikos and Lynn Ann Edwards; his sister-in-law, Shirlee Sainz Carroll; nieces and nephews, Austin and Josh Carroll, Jamie Catikos, Anna Edwards, and Maggie Carroll Ferguson.

The memorial service for Jimmy will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Christ Episcopal Church. The Reverend David Perkins will officiate. Burial of the cremains will follow in the Christ Church Urn Garden. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 pm. There will also be a reception at Park Place by McLane following the service on Wednesday from 12:30 pm until 1:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 1521 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home