Donna Lee Martin, 67, of Valdosta, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born on October 17, 1955 in Valdosta. She was loved by many and will be forever missed on earth. She was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She lived for her family and was always happy to help anyone in need.

A graveside service for Donna will be held at 4 pm on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Rev. Henry Cannington will officiate. Condolences may be conveyed on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home