Carliss Tripp, 78, of Oveido,FL passed away on Friday, December 23,2022. Carliss was a 1961 graduate of Lowndes County High School, and he enjoyed attending the Class Reunions.

He is survived by his children, Michael, Janet, Paul, and their families. Also, his dear, loving companion, Beth.

Carliss was a contractor for many years. He enjoyed life and he was a joyful person to be around.