//Ryan William Beasley

With heartfelt gratitude for all of you who loved our Ryan, we will be blessed to have you join us for ”A Celebration of Life “service on Saturday, October 29 at 2:00 in the sanctuary of Park Avenue Church (100 East Park Avenue, Valdosta). Our family is honored to have Dr. Craig Rikard and Rev. Jamie Bone officiating. Visitation is also in the sanctuary from 12:30 -1:45.

Instead of sending flowers (so not Ryan) – the family requests that contributions be made to a KloeeAnne Ford (8 year old stepdaughter) fund in honor of her “Mr. Ryan”. Pay to the order of: KloeeAnne Ford. Mail to: Citizens Community Bank, 1210 Baytree Road, Valdosta, GA 31602.

If you wish to share a memory of Ryan, please mail it to “Ryan Beasley Memory”, 4451 Mahan Drive, Hahira, GA. 31632.

Ryan is survived by his wife, Marianne Beasley, of Quitman; his stepdaughter, KloeeAnne Ford; his parents, Rev. Willie and Jacki Beasley of Valdosta; his brother and sister in law, Brett and Missy Beasley of Marietta; three nieces and one nephew, Charlee, Kate, Kenlee, and Davis; his grandparents Ray and Rachel Garland of Port Orange, Florida; and Joey Wisenbaker, cousin in law and close friend.

Ryan Beasley’s birthplace was Columbus (Ft. Benning), Georgia. His energetic, curly haired, cute self -his intellectual giftedness and his “thinking outside the box” both delighted and challenged his teachers in Crisp, Tift, Ware, and Lowndes school systems. He was an avid reader whose adult love for learning resulted in much research and lively debate of issues which captivated his attention and involved knowledge for positive change. Ryan excelled in any sport in which he participated including soccer, baseball, and football -as well as his fierce competitiveness and accomplishments in wrestling. This past year, Ryan was engaged in Brazilian Jujitsu and due to his formidable strength, had earned the title, “Baby Hulk”!

Ryan and his family lived on Moore Pond in Quitman where they enjoyed fishing, hunting, exploring and gardening. He lived life in a spirit of adventure! He was employed as the hew saw operator at Mulch Manufacturing in Jasper, Florida. He also had a lawn mowing service.

Quitman United Methodist Church was Ryan, Mari and Kloee’s home church. Ryan identified with the prodigal son -once freely acknowledging with his magnetic smile while shaking his head, “Ah Man, I’ve surely been that prodigal more than once!.” Because Ryan had been through his own struggles, he did not hesitate to share his faith or his life to offer others direction and hope. This is evidenced through recent phone calls and texts to his parents from more lives Ryan positively impacted than he ever knew.

Ryan’s witty sense of humor, entertaining antics, huge bear hugs, larger than life presence, and his ability to make you feel like the most special person ever, leave a Ryan-sized hole in the lives of us who love him! We take comfort in the assurance that he is experiencing more joy and peace than we could ever imagine and that he is finding awesome adventures in Heaven!

“Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us – to Him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations forever and forever! Amen!” Ephesians 3: 20, 21

