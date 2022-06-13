Share with friends

Maria Hinojo Sanchez, 87, of Barney, died on Friday, June 10, 2022, surrounded by family. Born in Mexico to the late Ignacio Sanchez and Josefa Hernandez, she moved to the United States with her family in her mid- 20’s. After living in several states, she and her family settled in Brooks County in 1990. Mrs. Hinojo was primarily a homemaker, but she also helped to support her family by working in the fields. She was always close to her family, first with her parents and siblings growing up, then with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Encouraging her children and grandchildren to seek and serve the Lord is something she will always be remembered for, and she was always helping those she saw around her who were in need. She was of the Baptist Faith.

Mrs. Hinojo is survived by 7 daughters, Anita Cruz (& Alfredo Cruz), Maria T. Vasquez, Maria Elena Beltran, Martina Gutierrez (& Juan Carlos Gutierrez), Maria T. Rodriguez, Mireya Reza and Elizabeth Garcia; three sons, Ramon Hinojo, Francisco Hinojo and Luis E. Hinojo; a brother, Ramon Sanchez and two sisters, Petra Sanchez and Sara Sanchez. Also surviving are 54 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Hinojo; two sons, Juan Hinojo and Rosario Hinojo and a daughter Juanita Hinojo.

The funeral for Mrs. Hinojo will be held at 4 pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Pastor Isaias Chavez will officiate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6 until 8 pm. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Bethany Hospice. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home