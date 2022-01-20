Share with friends











On Friday, January 14, 2022, Jana Leslie Maine, loving daughter, mother (of 3) and

grandmother (of 10) passed away at the age of 57.

Jana was born on May 29,1964 in Quitman, GA to Jim and Janice Jamison. Jana

graduated at the top of her class at Lowndes High School, then married the love of her

life Jimmy Grantham. Together they had Three children (A son and 2 daughters) whom

she loved unconditionally.



Jana had a passion for horses that started when she was very young that continued

throughout her life. She enjoyed painting and had a singing voice that could only have

been a gift from God. She not only loved to sing but she also wrote songs as well. She

has a fierce love for her family and would do anything for them. Her sense of humor was

fantastic and her smile could change your entire day.

Jana is survived by her three children, Leslie (Austin) Nichols of Barwick, Luke

Grantham of Quitman, Jessica (Ryan) Pollock of Moultrie; grandchildren Elizabeth

Nichols, Hunter Nichols, James Grantham, Kadance Grantham, Hailey Grantham,

Keighley Purcell.,Brianna Pollock, Bailey Pollock, Lola Pollock, Lilly Pollock, Devon

Harvev. Her parents Jim and Janice Jamison. Her brother Jon-Mark (Lisa) Jamison and

niece Holly (Matt) Gavin.

Jana was preceded in death by her older brother Jamie Jamison.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Maxwell-Purvis Funeral Home

in Quitman, GA from 5-7pm.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Grooverville Cemetery

in Grooverville at 2pm.

Her favorite colors were turquoise, blues, and yellows… let’s honor her by wearing

these colors. Western wear also optional.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the familv.

All Donations will be used appropriately for funeral arrangements and expenses Donations may be sent to

Leslie Nichols

P.O. Box 43

Barwick, GA 31720

Flowers may be sent to

The Jamison Home

1969 Grooverville Rd

Dixie GA 31629

